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    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer [Image 6 of 16]

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    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard PIAT

    ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Christopher Rosen and Capt. Carolyn Moberley conduct a personnel inspection during a change of command ceremony held at the Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

    Rear Adm. Robert Berry, Director of the Coast Guard Special Missions Command Pre-Commissioning Team, presided over the ceremony.

    The NSF provides highly trained, experienced personnel and specialized equipment to Coast Guard and other federal agencies to facilitate preparedness for and response to oil and hazardous substance pollution incidents to protect public health and the environment. The NSF’s area of responsibility covers all Coast Guard Districts and Federal Response Regions.


    The NSF is comprised of more than 300 active duty, civilian, reserve and auxiliary personnel. The NSF units include the NSFCC, the Atlantic Strike Team, the Gulf Strike Team, the Pacific Strike Team, the Coast Guard Incident Management Assist Team, and the Public Information Assist Team



    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Timothy Tamargo

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 12:54
    Photo ID: 9835554
    VIRIN: 260728-G-VS714-1385
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
    National Strike Force receives new commanding officer

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