ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Christopher Rosen relieved Capt. Carolyn Moberley as Commander of the Coast Guard National Strike Force and Commanding Officer of the National Strike Force Coordination Center during a change of command ceremony held at the Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
Rear Adm. Robert Berry, Director of the Coast Guard Special Missions Command Pre-Commissioning Team, presided over the ceremony.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Timothy Tamargo
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 12:54
|Photo ID:
|9835552
|VIRIN:
|260728-G-VS714-1497
|Resolution:
|6719x5097
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|US
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Coast Guard National Strike Force receives new commanding officer
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