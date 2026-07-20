Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Porterfield, 35th Maintenance Squadron inspections noncommissioned officer in charge, secures cargo in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2026. The inspections ensured personnel and equipment were ready for strategic airlift, allowing the 35th Fighter Wing to participate in RF-A 26-3 alongside joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)