U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Porterfield, 35th Maintenance Squadron inspections noncommissioned officer in charge, secures cargo in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2026. The inspections ensured personnel and equipment were ready for strategic airlift, allowing the 35th Fighter Wing to participate in RF-A 26-3 alongside joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 01:03
|Photo ID:
|9832992
|VIRIN:
|260724-F-VQ736-1110
|Resolution:
|5932x3955
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.