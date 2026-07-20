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    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 6 of 6]

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    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Porterfield, 35th Maintenance Squadron inspections noncommissioned officer in charge, secures cargo in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2026. The inspections ensured personnel and equipment were ready for strategic airlift, allowing the 35th Fighter Wing to participate in RF-A 26-3 alongside joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 01:03
    Photo ID: 9832992
    VIRIN: 260724-F-VQ736-1110
    Resolution: 5932x3955
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    Red Flag-Alaska
    PACAF
    RFA26

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