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    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 4 of 6]

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    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Cargo waits to be inspected in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2026. Cargo inspections helped preserve the 35th Fighter Wing's ability to rapidly project combat capability for RF-A 26-3, a large-force exercise designed to develop interoperability and readiness through realistic training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 01:03
    Photo ID: 9832989
    VIRIN: 260724-F-VQ736-1049
    Resolution: 7613x5075
    Size: 11.51 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    Red Flag-Alaska
    PACAF
    RFA26

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