Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Shank, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation function supervisor, left, and Tech. Sgt. Sean Porterfield, 35th Maintenance Squadron inspections noncommissioned officer in charge, inspect cargo in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2026. Airmen inspected cargo to ensure personnel and equipment met readiness requirements, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to deploy safely and efficiently for RF-A 26-3, where joint and multinational forces will train to strengthen interoperability and combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)