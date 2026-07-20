U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Destiny Ross, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron inbound cargo technician, guides a forklift carrying cargo in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2026. The inspections ensured personnel and equipment were ready for strategic airlift, allowing the 35th Fighter Wing to participate in RF-A 26-3 alongside joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 01:03
|Photo ID:
|9832988
|VIRIN:
|260724-F-VQ736-1022
|Resolution:
|7615x5077
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.