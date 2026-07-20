Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Graff, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation function journeyman, prepares to secure cargo in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2026. Airmen inspected cargo to ensure personnel and equipment met readiness requirements, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to deploy safely and efficiently for RF-A 26-3, where joint and multinational forces will train to strengthen interoperability and combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)