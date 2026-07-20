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    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 5 of 6]

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    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Graff, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation function journeyman, prepares to secure cargo in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2026. Airmen inspected cargo to ensure personnel and equipment met readiness requirements, enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to deploy safely and efficiently for RF-A 26-3, where joint and multinational forces will train to strengthen interoperability and combat capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 01:03
    Photo ID: 9832990
    VIRIN: 260724-F-VQ736-1058
    Resolution: 7846x5231
    Size: 10.49 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    Red Flag-Alaska
    PACAF
    RFA26

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