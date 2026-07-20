Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Destiny Ross, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron inbound cargo technician, right, and Airman 1st Class Alexavier Villanueva, 35th LRS outbound cargo technician, prepare cargo for inspection in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2026. Cargo inspections reinforced the 35th Fighter Wing’s deployment readiness for RF-A 26-3, where joint and multinational forces will train together to refine tactics and strengthen combat capability at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)