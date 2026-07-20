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    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 2 of 6]

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    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Destiny Ross, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron inbound cargo technician, right, and Airman 1st Class Alexavier Villanueva, 35th LRS outbound cargo technician, prepare cargo for inspection in support of Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2026. Cargo inspections reinforced the 35th Fighter Wing’s deployment readiness for RF-A 26-3, where joint and multinational forces will train together to refine tactics and strengthen combat capability at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 01:03
    Photo ID: 9832987
    VIRIN: 260724-F-VQ736-1018
    Resolution: 7833x5222
    Size: 10.75 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3
    Packing Readiness for Red Flag-Alaska 26-3

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    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    Red Flag-Alaska
    PACAF
    RFA26

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