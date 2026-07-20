One of the 18 teams comprised of public safety bomb squads and military Explosive Ordnance Disposal units follow the progress of a remote device as it helps assess a simulated explosive July 22 during the week-long Raven's Challenge 2026 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9827331
|VIRIN:
|260722-D-HX738-8495
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Working together to keep everyone safe [Image 13 of 13], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.