A variety of civilian and military guests see first-hand how Unmanned Aerial Systems and Improvised Explosive Devices can be assembled and used during a visitors' day July 22 as part of the week-long Raven's Challenge 2026 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9827236
|VIRIN:
|260722-D-HX738-1082
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Getting hands-on with training tools [Image 13 of 13], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.