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    Getting hands-on with training tools [Image 1 of 13]

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    Getting hands-on with training tools

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    A variety of civilian and military guests see first-hand how Unmanned Aerial Systems and Improvised Explosive Devices can be assembled and used during a visitors' day July 22 as part of the week-long Raven's Challenge 2026 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 11:28
    Photo ID: 9827236
    VIRIN: 260722-D-HX738-1082
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Getting hands-on with training tools [Image 13 of 13], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Getting hands-on with training tools
    Learning how to safeguard infrastructure
    Seeing is believing, exchanging information is paramount
    Simple, yet elegant solutions
    Easy to build, easy to use, but challenging to stop
    The work has just begun
    Demonstrating how to use water to disable a simulated suspicious device
    Slow is smooth and safe
    More than show and tell
    Working together to keep everyone safe
    Keeping up with the latest threats
    Training to meet the modern threats
    Explaining the process

    MORE LIKE THIS

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    TAGS

    ATF
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Explosives Ordnance Disposal Technicians (EOD)
    Raven's Challenge 2026

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