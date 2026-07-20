A variety of civilian and military guests learned about how members of bomb squads and military Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams react to commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems delivering Improvised Explosive Devices during a visitors' day July 22 as part of the week-long Raven's Challenge 2026 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9827185
|VIRIN:
|260722-D-HX738-3387
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Easy to build, easy to use, but challenging to stop [Image 13 of 13], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.