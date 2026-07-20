More than show and tell

Date Taken: 07.22.2026 Date Posted: 07.23.2026 11:28 Photo ID: 9827243 VIRIN: 260722-D-HX738-6549 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.76 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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