Training to meet the modern threats

As Unmanned Aerial Systems can observe and deliver Improvised Explosive Devices throughout the world, members of public safety bomb squads and military Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams met and exchanged ideas at week-long Raven's Challenge 2026 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9827191
|VIRIN:
|260722-D-HX738-9166
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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