Keeping up with the latest threats

State and federal officials heard how members of law enforcement bomb squad and military EOD units work together and exchange information about the newest threats around the world and train on simulations to improve coordination the during week-long Raven's Challenge 2026 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9827260
|VIRIN:
|260722-D-HX738-9069
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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