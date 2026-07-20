Simple, yet elegant solutions

While the threat constantly changes, members of law enforcement bomb squad and military EOD units find innovative methods to counteract them. Organizers from the week-long Raven's Challenge 2026 demonstrated some of the techniques to visiting officials at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area July 22.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9827268
|VIRIN:
|260722-D-HX738-3255
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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