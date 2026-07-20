U.S. Army Spc. Bailey Badwound, left, and Staff Sgt. Gregory Mascorro, assigned to 4th Infantry Division, evaluate the breathing of simulated casualty during the MEDEVAC lane of the 2026 U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The lane evaluated Soldiers’ ability to assess injuries, provide lifesaving care, and prepare casualties for evacuation under simulated combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9823896
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-AM449-7893
|Resolution:
|4496x2997
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Elizabeth DeGroot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.