USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One

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U.S. Army Spc. Bailey Badwound, left, and Staff Sgt. Gregory Mascorro, assigned to 4th Infantry Division, evaluate the breathing of simulated casualty during the MEDEVAC lane of the 2026 U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The lane evaluated Soldiers’ ability to assess injuries, provide lifesaving care, and prepare casualties for evacuation under simulated combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)