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    USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One [Image 5 of 10]

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    USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division apply a hemostatic dressing to a simulated casualty during the MEDEVAC lane of the 2026 U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The event assessed Soldiers’ ability to control life-threatening bleeding using Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) principles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 00:57
    Photo ID: 9823894
    VIRIN: 260721-A-AM449-5564
    Resolution: 6408x4272
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Elizabeth DeGroot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One
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    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Best Squad Competition
    WTBD
    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC 2026

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