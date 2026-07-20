USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division apply a hemostatic dressing to a simulated casualty during the MEDEVAC lane of the 2026 U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The event assessed Soldiers’ ability to control life-threatening bleeding using Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) principles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)