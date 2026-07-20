USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One

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U.S. Army Soldiers from America’s First Corps (I Corps) throw sandbags during the Workout of the Day (WOD) event at the 2026 U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The event challenged competitors with a series of functional movements that emphasized power, stamina, and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)