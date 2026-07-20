U.S. Army Soldiers from America’s First Corps (I Corps) throw sandbags during the Workout of the Day (WOD) event at the 2026 U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The event challenged competitors with a series of functional movements that emphasized power, stamina, and teamwork. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9823886
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-AM449-3276
|Resolution:
|3807x2538
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Elizabeth DeGroot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.