USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One

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A U.S. Army Soldier from America’s First Corps (I Corps) performs box jumps during the Workout of the Day (WOD) event at the 2026 U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The workout evaluated Soldiers’ ability to maintain speed, coordination, and endurance throughout a demanding fitness circuit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)