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    USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One [Image 9 of 10]

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    USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers Spc. Healy, left, and Cpl. Lombardi, right, from the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (EMIB), pack gauze into the armpit of a simulated casualty during the MEDEVAC lane of the 2026 U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The competition evaluated Soldiers’ ability to rapidly perform lifesaving interventions while operating under stress. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 00:57
    Photo ID: 9823895
    VIRIN: 260721-A-AM449-9034
    Resolution: 4457x2971
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Elizabeth DeGroot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One
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    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Best Squad Competition
    WTBD
    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC 2026

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