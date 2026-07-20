USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One

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U.S. Army Soldiers Spc. Healy, left, and Cpl. Lombardi, right, from the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (EMIB), pack gauze into the armpit of a simulated casualty during the MEDEVAC lane of the 2026 U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The competition evaluated Soldiers’ ability to rapidly perform lifesaving interventions while operating under stress. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)