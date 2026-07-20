U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (EMIB), transport a casualty to safety under simulated enemy fire during the MEDEVAC lane of the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC)’s Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. Soldiers demonstrated casualty evacuation techniques while maintaining security in a realistic tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9823892
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-AM449-4842
|Resolution:
|6083x4055
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Elizabeth DeGroot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.