USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (EMIB), transport a casualty to safety under simulated enemy fire during the MEDEVAC lane of the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC)’s Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. Soldiers demonstrated casualty evacuation techniques while maintaining security in a realistic tactical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)