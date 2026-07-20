USARPAC BSC 2026 Day One

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U.S. Army Soldiers from America’s First Corps (I Corps) hydrate and regroup following the Workout of the Day (WOD) event at the 2026 U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 21, 2026. The Workout of the Day reinforced the physical fitness and teamwork required to accomplish challenging missions in demanding environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elizabeth DeGroot)