37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron airdrop a palletized M119A3 105 mm howitzer and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Germany, July 17, 2026. Heavy equipment airdrop training maintains the proficiency required to rapidly deliver mission-essential equipment to austere locations where aircraft cannot safely land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)