U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron airdrop a palletized M119A3 105 mm howitzer and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Germany, July 17, 2026. Heavy equipment airdrop training maintains the proficiency required to rapidly deliver mission-essential equipment to austere locations where aircraft cannot safely land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 07:28
|Photo ID:
|9819866
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-VY348-1594
|Resolution:
|5578x3719
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.