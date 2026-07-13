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    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany [Image 12 of 14]

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    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tucker Frank, left, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Sergio Velazquez, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, conduct a final inspection of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Preflight inspections help identify discrepancies before departure, supporting safe flight operations and aircraft mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 07:28
    Photo ID: 9819863
    VIRIN: 260717-F-VY348-1559
    Resolution: 5522x3494
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany

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    High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV)
    37th AS
    86th AMXS
    heavy equipment cargo airdrop
    M119A3 105 mm howitzer

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