U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tucker Frank, left, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, and Airman 1st Class Sergio Velazquez, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, conduct a final inspection of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Preflight inspections help identify discrepancies before departure, supporting safe flight operations and aircraft mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 07:28
|Photo ID:
|9819863
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-VY348-1559
|Resolution:
|5522x3494
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.