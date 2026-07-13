37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Herrington, right, 721st Aerial Port Squadron ramp services journeyman, operates a Tunner 60K aircraft cargo loader/transporter carrying a palletized M119A3 105 mm howitzer and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. The 721st APS prepares and loads cargo for airlift missions, enabling the rapid movement of personnel and equipment in support of global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)