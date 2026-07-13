37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, 721st Aerial Port Squadron and 86th Maintenance Group and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Falcon Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, Aviano Air Base, Italy, load a palletized M119A3 105 mm howitzer and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle into a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Heavy-equipment airdrop training ensures aircrews and support personnel maintain the proficiency required to deliver mission-essential cargo in contested and austere environments. (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)