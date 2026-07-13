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    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany [Image 8 of 14]

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    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, 721st Aerial Port Squadron and 86th Maintenance Group and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Falcon Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, Aviano Air Base, Italy, load a palletized M119A3 105 mm howitzer and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle into a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Heavy-equipment airdrop training ensures aircrews and support personnel maintain the proficiency required to deliver mission-essential cargo in contested and austere environments. (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 07:28
    Photo ID: 9819854
    VIRIN: 260717-F-VY348-1318
    Resolution: 5652x3768
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany

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    High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle
    37th AS
    721st Aerial Port Squadron
    heavy equipment cargo airdrop
    M119A3 105 mm howitzer

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