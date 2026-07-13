37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany

Date Taken: 07.16.2026 Date Posted: 07.20.2026 07:28 Photo ID: 9819864 VIRIN: 260717-F-VY348-1577 Resolution: 6048x4032 Size: 3.09 MB Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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