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    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany [Image 11 of 14]

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    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malcom Dixon, left, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman and Staff Sgt. Reynold Lewis, 86th AMXS aerospace propulsion journeyman, re-torque the propeller nuts on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft engine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Routine engine maintenance helps ensure C-130J aircraft remain mission ready to support tactical airlift operations across U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 07:28
    Photo ID: 9819861
    VIRIN: 260717-F-VY348-1489
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany
    37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany

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    High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV)
    37th AS
    86th AMXS
    heavy equipment cargo airdrop
    M119A3 105 mm howitzer

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