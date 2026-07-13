37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malcom Dixon, left, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman and Staff Sgt. Reynold Lewis, 86th AMXS aerospace propulsion journeyman, re-torque the propeller nuts on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft engine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Routine engine maintenance helps ensure C-130J aircraft remain mission ready to support tactical airlift operations across U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)