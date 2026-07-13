U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malcom Dixon, left, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman and Staff Sgt. Reynold Lewis, 86th AMXS aerospace propulsion journeyman, re-torque the propeller nuts on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft engine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Routine engine maintenance helps ensure C-130J aircraft remain mission ready to support tactical airlift operations across U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 07:28
|Photo ID:
|9819861
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-VY348-1489
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.