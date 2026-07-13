37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aleksandr Gorohoff, left, 86th Operations Group standards and evaluations flight examiner, examines Airman 1st Class Sergio Velazquez, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, as he ties a knot on the extraction parachute at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Routine cargo airdrop training helps ensure aircrews maintain the proficiency required to safely deliver mission-essential equipment during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)