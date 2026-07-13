U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aleksandr Gorohoff, left, 86th Operations Group standards and evaluations flight examiner, examines Airman 1st Class Sergio Velazquez, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, as he ties a knot on the extraction parachute at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 17, 2026. Routine cargo airdrop training helps ensure aircrews maintain the proficiency required to safely deliver mission-essential equipment during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 07:28
|Photo ID:
|9819860
|VIRIN:
|260717-F-VY348-1476
|Resolution:
|5702x3801
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th AS conducts heavy equipment cargo airdrops over Germany [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.