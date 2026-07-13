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    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam [Image 14 of 14]

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    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    07.15.2026

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    DEDEDO, Guam (July 16, 2026) – Soldiers assigned to Task Force Talon render honors as Director of Golden Dome for America (GDA) Gen. Mike Guetlein and Vice Director for GDA Lt. Gen. Brian Gibson depart the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) site in Dededo, Guam, July 16, 2026. Task Force Talon, composed of Soldiers from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the Guam National Guard, operates the THAAD missile defense system to protect the U.S. territory in the Western Pacific. The site assessment directly supports the rapid development of GDA as a next-generation, layered defense capability designed to protect and shield the Homeland against advanced ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missile threats. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 21:48
    Photo ID: 9819417
    VIRIN: 260716-D-ES098-1014
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 15.51 MB
    Location: DEDEDO, GU
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam [Image 14 of 14], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam

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    Golden Dome
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    JTF-M
    Homeland
    Guam missile defense

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