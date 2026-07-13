Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam

YIGO, Guam (July 16, 2026) – Director of Golden Dome for America (GDA) Gen. Mike Guetlein and Vice Director for GDA Lt. Gen. Brian Gibson receive a briefing on the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) at North Field, Andersen Air Force Base, July 16, 2026. LTAMDS is the U.S. Army's next-generation 360-degree air and missile defense radar designed to detect and track advanced ballistic, hypersonic, cruise missile and airborne threats. The site assessment directly supports the rapid development of GDA as a next-generation, layered defense capability designed to protect and shield the Homeland against advanced ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missile threats. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 21:48
|Photo ID:
|9819413
|VIRIN:
|260716-D-ES098-1010
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|1
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