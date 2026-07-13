Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam

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YIGO, Guam (July 16, 2026) – Director of Golden Dome for America (GDA) Gen. Mike Guetlein and Vice Director for GDA Lt. Gen. Brian Gibson observe the Vertical Launching System (VLS) site at North Field, Andersen Air Force Base, July 16, 2026. The VLS site was previously used during Flight Experiment Mission-02 (FEM-02) to support integrated missile defense testing. This site assessment directly supports the rapid development of GDA as a next-generation, layered defense capability designed to protect and shield the Homeland against advanced ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missile threats. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III