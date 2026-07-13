Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YIGO, Guam (July 16, 2026) – Director of Golden Dome for America (GDA) Gen. Mike Guetlein is greeted by U.S. Air Force Maj. Norman Hitosis, wing weapons officer, 36th Wing, before an Interim Command Center (ICC) and Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) briefing at Andersen Air Force Base, July 16, 2026. GDA is a next-generation, layered defense capability being rapidly developed to protect and shield the Homeland against advanced ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missile threats. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)