Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam

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YIGO, Guam (July 16, 2026) – Director of Golden Dome for America (GDA) Gen. Mike Guetlein and Vice Director for GDA Lt. Gen. Brian Gibson discuss regional security and homeland defense initiatives with Col. David M. Galloway, deputy commander, 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, July 16, 2026. GDA is a next-generation, layered defense capability being rapidly developed to protect and shield the Homeland against advanced ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missile threats. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)