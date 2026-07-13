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    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam [Image 5 of 14]

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    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam

    GUAM

    07.15.2026

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    YIGO, Guam (July 16, 2026) – Director of Golden Dome for America (GDA) Gen. Mike Guetlein and Vice Director for GDA Lt. Gen. Brian Gibson pose for a group photo with military and civilian personnel following a tour of the AN/TPY-6 radar site at North Field, Andersen Air Force Base, July 16, 2026. The site assessment directly supports the rapid development of GDA as a next-generation, layered defense capability designed to protect and shield the Homeland against advanced ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missile threats. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 21:48
    Photo ID: 9819408
    VIRIN: 260716-D-ES098-1005
    Resolution: 4846x7265
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam [Image 14 of 14], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam
    Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam

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    Golden Dome
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    JTF-M
    Homeland
    Guam missile defense

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