Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam

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YIGO, Guam (July 16, 2026) – Director of Golden Dome for America (GDA) Gen. Mike Guetlein and Vice Director for GDA Lt. Gen. Brian Gibson pose for a group photo with military and civilian personnel following a tour of the AN/TPY-6 radar site at North Field, Andersen Air Force Base, July 16, 2026. The site assessment directly supports the rapid development of GDA as a next-generation, layered defense capability designed to protect and shield the Homeland against advanced ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missile threats. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)