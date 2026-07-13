Golden Dome Leaders Visit Guam

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DEDEDO, Guam (July 16, 2026) – Director of Golden Dome for America (GDA) Gen. Mike Guetlein receives a briefing on the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system at a THAAD site in Dededo, Guam, July 16, 2026. Task Force Talon, composed of Soldiers from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the Guam National Guard, operates the THAAD missile defense system to protect the U.S. territory in the Western Pacific. The site assessment directly supports the rapid development of GDA as a next-generation, layered defense capability designed to protect and shield the Homeland against advanced ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missile threats. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)