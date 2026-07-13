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    Col. Porter Immersion Tour [Image 7 of 7]

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    Col. Porter Immersion Tour

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Porter, 355th Wing deputy commander, looks through a microscope during an immersion tour of the 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 15, 2026. The tour provided Porter with a firsthand look at the medical group's capabilities and how it supports the health and readiness of Airmen across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 18:42
    Photo ID: 9815141
    VIRIN: 260715-F-NX073-1123
    Resolution: 5247x3491
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Porter Immersion Tour [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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