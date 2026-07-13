Col. Porter Immersion Tour

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Porter, 355th Wing deputy commander, looks through a microscope during an immersion tour of the 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 15, 2026. The tour provided Porter with a firsthand look at the medical group's capabilities and how it supports the health and readiness of Airmen across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)