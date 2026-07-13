U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Porter, 355th Wing deputy commander, looks through a microscope during an immersion tour of the 355th Medical Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 15, 2026. The tour provided Porter with a firsthand look at the medical group's capabilities and how it supports the health and readiness of Airmen across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 18:42
|Photo ID:
|9815141
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-NX073-1123
|Resolution:
|5247x3491
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Porter Immersion Tour [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.