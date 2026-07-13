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    Col. Porter Immersion Tour [Image 5 of 7]

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    Col. Porter Immersion Tour

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Porter, 355th Wing deputy commander, meets with Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group during an immersion tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 15, 2026. The visit provided Porter with a firsthand look at how the medical group delivers health care and medical support to Airmen across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 18:42
    Photo ID: 9815138
    VIRIN: 260715-F-NX073-1034
    Resolution: 5660x3766
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Porter Immersion Tour [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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