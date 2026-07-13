Col. Porter Immersion Tour

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing explains the mission of the OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft to Col. Kyle Porter, 355th Wing deputy commander, prior to a familiarization flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. The Skyraider II will provide special operations forces the ability to tailor effects to support the joint force delivering close air support, precision strike, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)