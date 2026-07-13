Col. Porter Immersion Tour

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Porter, 355th Wing deputy commander, tours the 355th Wing Staff Agencies during an immersion tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 15, 2026. The tour gave Porter an opportunity to observe the agencies' missions and learn how they support the wing's daily operations and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)