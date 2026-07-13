Col. Porter Immersion Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Porter, 355th Wing deputy commander, closes the door of an OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. Porter participated in a familiarization flight to gain a better understanding of the OA-1K’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)