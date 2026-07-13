Col. Porter Immersion Tour

U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Porter, 355th Wing deputy commander, closes the door of an OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. Porter participated in a familiarization flight to gain a better understanding of the OA-1K’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 18:42
|Photo ID:
|9815137
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-KQ087-1165
|Resolution:
|4121x2742
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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