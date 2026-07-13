Col. Porter Immersion Tour

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Porter, 355th Wing deputy commander, and aircrew assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing approach an OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. The knowledge and experience

gained during the familiarization flight ensures Porter can effectively support the 492nd SOW in his role as deputy commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior

Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)