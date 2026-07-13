U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Porter, 355th Wing deputy commander, and aircrew assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing approach an OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 14, 2026. The knowledge and experience
gained during the familiarization flight ensures Porter can effectively support the 492nd SOW in his role as deputy commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior
Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 18:42
|Photo ID:
|9815134
|VIRIN:
|260714-F-KQ087-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Porter Immersion Tour [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.