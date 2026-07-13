Col. Porter Immersion Tour

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US. Air Force Staff Sgt. Camille Granados, 355th Health Care Operations Squadron chemistry noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs Col. Kyle Porter, 355th Wing deputy commander, in the medical laboratory during an immersion tour at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 15, 2026. The laboratory supports warfighter readiness by providing diagnostic testing and medical laboratory services for Airmen and other Department of War beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)