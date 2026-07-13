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    86 LRG welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 8]

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    86 LRG welcomes new commander

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, 86th Airlift Wing commander, provides opening remarks during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July, 10 2026. Davies’ presided over the ceremony which marked the formal transfer of command of the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Col. Jason B. Wolff to Col. Benjamin J. Schneider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 06:53
    Photo ID: 9811494
    VIRIN: 260709-F-TJ642-6407
    Resolution: 3573x2858
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 86 LRG welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Michelle Sies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86 LRG welcomes new commander
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    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander

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