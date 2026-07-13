86 LRG welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, 86th Airlift Wing commander, provides opening remarks during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July, 10 2026. Davies’ presided over the ceremony which marked the formal transfer of command of the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Col. Jason B. Wolff to Col. Benjamin J. Schneider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies)