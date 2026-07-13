86 LRG welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Benjamin J. Schneider, 86th Logistics Readiness Group incoming commander, delivers inbound remarks during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The 86th LRG generates vital logistics solutions that employ air mobility, enable air and cyberspace power projection platforms, and forge ready and resilient leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)