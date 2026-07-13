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    86 LRG welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 8]

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    86 LRG welcomes new commander

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Benjamin J. Schneider, 86th Logistics Readiness Group incoming commander, delivers inbound remarks during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The 86th LRG generates vital logistics solutions that employ air mobility, enable air and cyberspace power projection platforms, and forge ready and resilient leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 06:53
    Photo ID: 9811492
    VIRIN: 260709-F-OS112-8309
    Resolution: 3071x2457
    Size: 691.88 KB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 86 LRG welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander

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