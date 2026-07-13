86 LRG welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason B. Wolff, middle, 86th Logistic Readiness Group outgoing commander, passes the unit guidon to Col. Denny R. Davies, 86th Airlift Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 06:53
|Photo ID:
|9811490
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-OS112-2689
|Resolution:
|4114x3291
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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