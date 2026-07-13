86 LRG welcomes new commander

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Members of the 86th Airlift Wing Honor Guard prepare to present the colors at the 86th Logistics Readiness Group change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The presentation of the colors is a long-standing military tradition that officially opens ceremonial events while honoring the United States and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies)