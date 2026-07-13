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    86 LRG welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 8]

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    86 LRG welcomes new commander

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 86th Airlift Wing Honor Guard prepare to present the colors at the 86th Logistics Readiness Group change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The presentation of the colors is a long-standing military tradition that officially opens ceremonial events while honoring the United States and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 06:53
    Photo ID: 9811487
    VIRIN: 260710-F-TJ642-1021
    Resolution: 6789x4531
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 86 LRG welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Michelle Sies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander

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    Logistic Readiness
    86 LRG
    change of command

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