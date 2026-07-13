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    86 LRG welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8]

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    86 LRG welcomes new commander

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin J. Schneider, 86th Logistics Readiness Group incoming commander, renders his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The first salute marks the official beginning of a commander’s leadership following the transfer of authority and symbolizes the trust between a commander and the Airmen they lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 06:53
    Photo ID: 9811489
    VIRIN: 260710-F-TJ642-1088
    Resolution: 7085x4728
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 86 LRG welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Michelle Sies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander

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    86th LRG
    Change of Command Ceremony

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