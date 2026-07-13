86 LRG welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin J. Schneider, 86th Logistics Readiness Group incoming commander, renders his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The first salute marks the official beginning of a commander’s leadership following the transfer of authority and symbolizes the trust between a commander and the Airmen they lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 06:53
|Photo ID:
|9811489
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-TJ642-1088
|Resolution:
|7085x4728
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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