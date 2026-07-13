86 LRG welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin J. Schneider, 86th Logistics Readiness Group incoming commander, renders his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The first salute marks the official beginning of a commander’s leadership following the transfer of authority and symbolizes the trust between a commander and the Airmen they lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies)