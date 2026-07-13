U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, 86th Airlift Wing commander, transfers command of the 86th Logistics Readiness Group to Col. Benjamin J. Schneider, 86th LRG incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The transfer of the guidon symbolizes the formal assumption of command and responsibility for the unit and its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 06:53
|Photo ID:
|9811493
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-VY348-5577
|Resolution:
|4032x3226
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 LRG welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.