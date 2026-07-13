86 LRG welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, 86th Airlift Wing commander, transfers command of the 86th Logistics Readiness Group to Col. Benjamin J. Schneider, 86th LRG incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The transfer of the guidon symbolizes the formal assumption of command and responsibility for the unit and its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)