(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    86 LRG welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    86 LRG welcomes new commander

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, 86th Airlift Wing commander, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Jason B. Wolff, 86th Logistics Readiness Group outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The Legion of Merit is a U.S. military decoration awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 06:53
    Photo ID: 9811491
    VIRIN: 260709-F-VY348-1959
    Resolution: 2215x2740
    Size: 705.14 KB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 LRG welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander
    86 LRG welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th LRG
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery