86 LRG welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, 86th Airlift Wing commander, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Jason B. Wolff, 86th Logistics Readiness Group outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The Legion of Merit is a U.S. military decoration awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)