86 LRG welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Denny R. Davies, 86th Airlift Wing commander, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Jason B. Wolff, 86th Logistics Readiness Group outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 10, 2026. The Legion of Merit is a U.S. military decoration awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 06:53
|Photo ID:
|9811491
|VIRIN:
|260709-F-VY348-1959
|Resolution:
|2215x2740
|Size:
|705.14 KB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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